Is Enzo Fernández moving to Manchester City? Alonso makes a major statement

·33·Sport
Is Enzo Fernández moving to Manchester City? Alonso makes a major statement

In the final hours of the summer transfer window, an unprecedented major deal could take place in English football. Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has officially admitted that Argentina national team midfielder Enzo Fernández and attacking winger Pedro Neto could leave the team before the deadline.

According to reports, Enzo Fernández has fully agreed on personal terms with Manchester Cityunder the management of Pep Guardiola.

£130m historic record and agreement with City

Details of the negotiations that shook the transfer market:

  • On the verge of a British record: Chelsea is demanding £130 million (€152 million) in cash for the transfer of the Argentine star. If the deal goes through at this price, it will set a record as the most expensive transfer in Great Britain football history;

  • Reason for exclusion from the squad: Enzo was not included in the matchday squad for the Premier League Matchday 2 clash against Brighton (4-3) or the League Cup game against Luton. The coaching staff did not include him because the player's focus was on the transfer;

  • Replacement issue resolved: The London club has reached a full agreement for the transfer of Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, which indicates that the green light has been given for Enzo's move to Manchester City.

"Everything can change by Tuesday": Xabi Alonso's admission

The London club's manager gave an open statement regarding the situation at a press conference:

  • Regarding Enzo Fernández: "We always put the club's interests first. That is why we did not include Fernández in the last two matchday squads. A lot can change in the transfer market by Tuesday night. We are prepared for any potential scenario.";

  • The fate of Pedro Neto: Regarding the Portuguese player who scored while playing as a wing-back against Brighton, Alonso said: "In football, you can't guarantee anything 100 percent. Pedro is very important to us, he is peerless in duels and always dangerous in attack, but anything can happen in the market."

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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