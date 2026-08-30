When bees get sick, they choose their own «medicine»

Scientists have discovered an unexpected disease-fighting ability in bees. According to a new study, certain bumblebees may choose more nectar containing beneficial natural substances when exposed to fungal infections.

In experiments, scientists offered bees plain sugar water and nectar containing quercetin, a substance found in plants. It was observed that infected colonies showed increased interest in the nectar supplemented with this substance. Quercetin, in turn, is known for its antimicrobial properties.

Interestingly, this may indicate that bees possess the ability to «self-medicate». Previous studies have also found that bee colonies can collect more plant resin when there is a risk of fungal disease, which can reduce the level of infection.

Scientists are not yet rushing to call this process a complete cure. However, such examples of creatures in nature using their environment against disease are of great interest to science.