The captain of the Argentina national team, 39-year-old Lionel Messi's official statement regarding his retirement from international football caused an unprecedented stir on the global network. After the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's farewell post on Instagram was published, in just one hour it garnered over 2.4 million 'likes', setting a record.

It turns out that the legendary striker actually wrote this letter after the 2026 World Cup final — on July 21st, but decided to share it with the general public only now.

Absolute records in the 'Albiceleste' jersey

Messi has written a new chapter in history by setting unattainable benchmarks in the history of the Argentina national team:

207 matches and 125 goals: Lionel is the absolute record holder for most appearances and most goals in the history of the national team;

6 World Cups: The legendary footballer played in a record 6 World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026) during his career;

International trophy collection: World Champion: 2022 (Qatar); World Cup silver medalist: 2014 and 2026; Copa América winner: 2021 and 2024; Olympic Champion: 2008 (Beijing).



Brilliant club career

The 39-year-old star's glorious journey at the club level also continues: