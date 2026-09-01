2.4 million likes in one hour: Messi's farewell post shakes the internet!

·45·Sport
2.4 million likes in one hour: Messi's farewell post shakes the internet!

The captain of the Argentina national team, 39-year-old Lionel Messi's official statement regarding his retirement from international football caused an unprecedented stir on the global network. After the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's farewell post on Instagram was published, in just one hour it garnered over 2.4 million 'likes', setting a record.

It turns out that the legendary striker actually wrote this letter after the 2026 World Cup final — on July 21st, but decided to share it with the general public only now.

Absolute records in the 'Albiceleste' jersey

Messi has written a new chapter in history by setting unattainable benchmarks in the history of the Argentina national team:

  • 207 matches and 125 goals: Lionel is the absolute record holder for most appearances and most goals in the history of the national team;

  • 6 World Cups: The legendary footballer played in a record 6 World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026) during his career;

  • International trophy collection:

    • World Champion: 2022 (Qatar);

    • World Cup silver medalist: 2014 and 2026;

    • Copa América winner: 2021 and 2024;

    • Olympic Champion: 2008 (Beijing).

Brilliant club career

The 39-year-old star's glorious journey at the club level also continues:

  • Peaks with 'Barcelona': Won the UEFA Champions League 4 times, and the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup 3 times each with the Catalan club;

  • PSG and 'Inter Miami' era: After successful years at the French club PSG, he has been representing Inter Miami in the North American MLS league since 2023 and will continue his club-level matches;

  • Ballon d'Or record: He holds the world record as the only player in football history to have won the Ballon d'Or 8 times.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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