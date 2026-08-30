Our brain makes decisions before we do

When a person makes a decision, certain processes may begin in their brain even before we are consciously aware of them. This exact phenomenon has intrigued scientists for many years.

Studies have observed that brain activity changes before a person realizes their decision. In some experiments, signals related to a person's choice of movement even appeared several seconds before the conscious decision.

This raises an important question: if the brain prepares for a decision before we become aware of it, does a person really make a free choice?

However, scientists do not consider this proof that humans lack free will. According to scientific work, unconscious processes can influence our decisions, but there is still no basis to conclude that they completely determine all of a person's choices.

Therefore, the relationship between the brain and human free will remains one of the most fascinating debates in science and philosophy.