No need to spend hours at the gym after 40: an expert shared an alternative method

An American fitness coach states that people over 40 do not need to spend a lot of time at the gym to keep their muscles strong, and to increase strength and mobility. According to him, doing strength exercises focused on specific muscle groups for just 10 minutes a day can be enough for this. Fox News reported on this.

As Fox News writes, 63-year-old Dikeeler has been running the BODi fitness brand for 28 years. He recommends training muscle groups in rotation by days. For example, one day you can exercise the chest muscles, the next day the upper body, and another day the leg and gluteal muscles.

"By dedicating 10 minutes a day, it is possible to build muscle and keep them strong," the expert says.

At the same time, he recommends combining strength exercises with cardio exercises that improve cardiovascular function and flexibility-enhancing exercises.

Dikeeler notes that as we age, the main goal of workouts should not just be improving physical appearance, but preserving physical strength, the ability to move freely, and maintaining the capacity to live independently in daily life without relying on others.

For those who want to significantly reduce weight, the expert advises increasing the duration of daily physical activity to 20–30 minutes.