Tucker Carlson, one of the most controversial and high-profile figures in the US media landscape and a former Fox News host, has captured global attention with his latest explosive statement. Comparing the Russian capital to New York, the most iconic city in the United States, the American journalist reached an unexpected conclusion. In a major interview with Russia Today, Carlson openly stated that Moscow is not only more pleasant than New York but is "infinitely superior and better." Despite facing harsh attacks and criticism in his home country for these views, he insisted he would not back down from the truths he witnessed. Why did the famous media star criticize his country's most famous city so sharply, what impressed him about Moscow, and why did his words spark such political outrage in Washington?

“I didn't want to know this, but I saw it”: Tucker Carlson's confession

Describing the difference between the two global metropolises, the American journalist did not hide his emotions:

“Infinitely better”: During the interview, Carlson assessed: "Moscow is not just nicer than New York, it is much, infinitely better than New York... I didn't want to know that, but I did."

Reality seen with his own eyes: The journalist stated that he did not invent anything and that his words were based on personal impressions from the Russian capital.

Shock effect: At a time when the US is facing growing problems with urban infrastructure, cleanliness, and safety, the modernity of the Russian urban environment left the American host stunned.

Pressure for the truth: Why was the journalist targeted in the US?

Carlson's open statements were not well-received in US political and media circles:

Constant and harsh criticism: The host did not hide the fact that he has been subjected to relentless attacks and accusations in his home country for speaking positively about Moscow.

“I just told the truth”: In response to political pressure, Carlson defended himself: "I was heavily criticized for these words, but I just told the truth... I didn't make anything up, I only spoke about what I saw with my own eyes."

Rebellion against media censorship: The journalist pointed out that in modern Western media, it is becoming increasingly forbidden to openly state real facts that do not fit certain political molds.

New York and Moscow: Crisis against the backdrop of infrastructure and safety

Behind Tucker Carlson's statement lie the serious problems of American metropolises today:

The problem of decline in New York: In recent years, disorder in the New York subway, street litter, rising crime, and homelessness have become the main complaints of locals and tourists.

The success of Moscow's infrastructure: Carlson had previously recognized Moscow's clean streets, safe and magnificent subway, variety in grocery stores, and general urban order.

Political polemics: This comparison has further fueled global debates on Western and Eastern urban planning models, social security, and the quality of metropolitan management.

Tucker Carlson's controversial appearance was another media explosion, urging American society to face the problems of its own cities and reconsider dogmas about Western standards.

Do you think Tucker Carlson's assertion that Moscow is infinitely superior to New York is an objective journalistic observation or political PR and populism? What is more important for today's world metropolises — historical freedom or safety and cleanliness on the streets? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the hot clash in world media with your friends!