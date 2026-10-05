Chinese scientists reveal "terrible impact" of late sleep on the body

It has been revealed that the pace of modern life, night gadgets, and the habit of regularly going to bed late deal a much heavier blow to human health than expected. A large-scale new fundamental study conducted by Chinese scientists showed that sleep cycle disruptions and late sleeping are statistically and directly linked to the development of exactly 172 diseases in the human body.

Published in a prestigious Chinese scientific journal, these findings are sparking serious discussions in healthy lifestyle and medical circles.

Over 88 thousand volunteers and nearly 7 years of observation

The study is not just based on theoretical assumptions, but on a huge and reliable statistical database:

Participant scope: Researchers closely studied the sleep biorhythms and health indicators of 88,461 adults ;

Long-term monitoring: Each participant was under medical observation for an average of 6 years and 8 months ;

Studied parameters: Sleep time, sleep duration, night sleep quality, and circadian rhythm disruptions were recorded during the monitoring, and their impact on various chronic diseases was analyzed.

Risk is twice as high in 42 diseases

At the end of the analysis, it was found that sleep disorders occur in parallel with 172 different pathologies. The most alarming aspect is that in 42 diseases, the probability of contracting the illness increased by twice and even higher when certain negative sleep indicators were present.

Among the most severe illnesses closely linked to sleep irregularity are:

Type 2 diabetes: Lack of night sleep or going to bed late drastically disrupts metabolism and insulin sensitivity;

Parkinson's disease: Neurodegenerative changes and nervous system deterioration appear alongside disruptions in sleep phases;

Acute renal failure: The interruption of the body's natural regeneration and cleansing period at night has a direct negative impact on kidney filtration.

Expert warning: Consequence or cause?

The authors of the study draw special attention to an important aspect: this scientific work does not directly prove that sleep problems are the absolute primary cause of these diseases. However, the close and strong statistical correlation between them shows that the disruption of the night rhythm shatters the body's overall protective shield and paves the way for the rapid progression of existing hidden internal illnesses.

Doctors assess correcting the daily routine, sleeping at the same time every day, and not violating night sleep norms as the cheapest and most effective natural defense tool preventing hundreds of chronic diseases.