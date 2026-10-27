Which sleep blocks prosperity, and which is healing? Recommendations on types of sleep

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Which sleep blocks prosperity, and which is healing? Recommendations on types of sleep

In daily life, proper sleep and rest not only ensure a person's mental and physical alertness but also directly affect their health and prosperity. Islamic teachings and Eastern medicine describe the specific characteristics of sleeping at different times of the day, dividing them into three main types: "Haylula", "Qaylula", and "Aylula".

The benefits and harms of these sleep types for the human body are also being confirmed by modern medical research.

3 main types of sleep and their effects on the body

It is important to distinguish between these three states when organizing your daily routine:

  • Haylula — sleep that blocks prosperity: Sleep after the Fajr prayer until sunrise and during the early hours of the morning. There is a reason for the popular saying, "The early bird catches the worm." It is emphasized that sustenance and blessings are distributed at this time, and spending the morning hours in activity increases human productivity and mental sharpness. Sleeping at this time is considered a barrier to prosperity and blessings;

  • Qaylula — a source of energy and healing: A short 15–30 minute nap taken before (or after) the Dhuhr prayer. This habit is a Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), which restores brain function, provides new energy for the second half of the day, and reduces stress;

  • Aylula — unpleasant sleep that causes illness: Sleeping after the Asr prayer, close to sunset (Maghrib). At this time, the body's biological clock slows down, and there is a high probability that a person waking up from this sleep will experience mental lethargy, headaches, memory impairment, and various nervous disorders.

Why is "Qaylula" beneficial and "Aylula" harmful?

Medical and practical analyses reveal the scientific basis for these recommendations:

  • The secret of Qaylula (Power Nap): Modern neurobiologists note that a short daytime rest improves cardiovascular function and increases concentration by 30%;

  • The danger of Aylula: Metabolism in the body changes around sunset. A person who sleeps after Asr often wakes up with a heavy mood and fatigue, completely disrupting their nighttime sleep rhythm.

Passport of daily sleep types

Sleep type

Time

Mental and physical effect

Recommendation

Haylula

After Fajr

Dulls the mind, blocks prosperity and blessings

It is recommended not to sleep and to stay active

Qaylula

Around Dhuhr (daytime)

Restores the brain, provides energy, beneficial for the heart

Sleeping for 15–30 minutes is a Sunnah and is recommended

Aylula

After Asr (until Maghrib)

Causes headaches, laziness, and various illnesses

It is strictly recommended to avoid it

HaylulaQaylulaAylulahealthy lifestyle
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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