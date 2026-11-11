Chinese scientists have created an unusual comb against hair loss

1 min read57
Chinese scientists have created an unusual comb against hair loss

Chinese scientists have developed a new device that could help fight hair loss. Resembling an ordinary comb in appearance, this device is equipped with electrodes that generate a weak electric field.

Researchers explain that the device uses an electric field to help therapeutic agents reach hair follicles more effectively.

The device has so far been tested on mice. During the experiments, the animals' fur began to regrow in just one month. According to the results noted by the researchers, the effect of the device was even stronger than that of the drug minoxidil.

Nevertheless, it is not yet known how the new technology will perform in humans. Additional research and clinical trials are necessary to determine its safety and effectiveness.

If future trials also yield positive results, this invention could become a new opportunity for people suffering from hair loss.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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