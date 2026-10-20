Do you know the consequences of walking without a hat in cold weather?

Going outside without a hat during winter days or when temperatures drop sharply can cause discomfort to the body. Especially walking for a long time in strong wind and cold leads to the cooling of the scalp and ears. However, the belief that walking without a hat always causes hair loss or colds is not fully confirmed scientifically.

One of the most common consequences of not wearing a headwear in cold weather is the rapid cooling of the head and ears. This condition can cause discomfort, numbness in the scalp, and pain in the ears. If the temperature is very low, especially in strong winds, the risk of cold damage to the skin also increases.

Also, staying in the cold for a long time can lead to general hypothermia of the body. Such a risk increases when the air temperature is very low, clothing is insufficient, or a person stays outside for a long time. Severe shivering, weakness, coordination impairment, and confusion are considered serious signs.

There is not enough scientific evidence that walking without a hat itself is a direct cause of hair loss. Hair loss is more likely related to heredity, hormonal changes, certain diseases, stress, and nutrient deficiencies.