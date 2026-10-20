“He let me down too”: Ten Hag reveals the reason behind the conflict with Ronaldo

The former head coach of Manchester United, Erik ten Hag, has once again touched upon one of the most high-profile scandals in the club's history — the events surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the team.

The Dutch specialist shared the details of this disagreement in an interview with the authoritative publication The Athletic. Meanwhile, well-known insider and sports journalist Fabrizio Romano brought the coach's statements to the general public.

“We built our plans with him”: Ten Hag's unexpected confession

According to Erik ten Hag, before coming to Old Trafford, he intended to build the team's core specifically around the Portuguese forward:

Personal meeting: “Cristiano Ronaldo let both the team and me down, because we had drawn up all our plans together with him. Before coming to Manchester United, I personally flew to Portugal and spoke with him face-to-face to explain what my goals were,” the Dutch coach emphasized;

Disruption of plans: Despite the initial agreements, the course of events later took a different turn, and sharp misunderstandings arose between the player and the club.

Respect and a rational decision: Coaching responsibility

At the same time, Ten Hag did not hide his high regard for Ronaldo's status and level in world football:

One of the greatest in history: “He is one of the greatest players in football history. I have always had a very deep respect for him;

Cool-headedness, not emotions: But as a coach, without giving in to emotions, I had to analyze the situation objectively and make a rational and firm decision in the interests of the team,” Ten Hag explained regarding his actions.

Looking back at history: A short and sensational period at United

The main stages of the conflict left a significant mark on the football world: