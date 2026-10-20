“He let me down too”: Ten Hag reveals the reason behind the conflict with Ronaldo

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“He let me down too”: Ten Hag reveals the reason behind the conflict with Ronaldo

The former head coach of Manchester United, Erik ten Hag, has once again touched upon one of the most high-profile scandals in the club's history — the events surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the team.

The Dutch specialist shared the details of this disagreement in an interview with the authoritative publication The Athletic. Meanwhile, well-known insider and sports journalist Fabrizio Romano brought the coach's statements to the general public.

“We built our plans with him”: Ten Hag's unexpected confession

According to Erik ten Hag, before coming to Old Trafford, he intended to build the team's core specifically around the Portuguese forward:

  • Personal meeting:Cristiano Ronaldo let both the team and me down, because we had drawn up all our plans together with him. Before coming to Manchester United, I personally flew to Portugal and spoke with him face-to-face to explain what my goals were,” the Dutch coach emphasized;

  • Disruption of plans: Despite the initial agreements, the course of events later took a different turn, and sharp misunderstandings arose between the player and the club.

Respect and a rational decision: Coaching responsibility

At the same time, Ten Hag did not hide his high regard for Ronaldo's status and level in world football:

  • One of the greatest in history: “He is one of the greatest players in football history. I have always had a very deep respect for him;

  • Cool-headedness, not emotions: But as a coach, without giving in to emotions, I had to analyze the situation objectively and make a rational and firm decision in the interests of the team,” Ten Hag explained regarding his actions.

Looking back at history: A short and sensational period at United

The main stages of the conflict left a significant mark on the football world:

  • Return and departure: Cristiano Ronaldo returned to his beloved Manchester United in 2021, delighting fans, but in November 2022, following a scandalous interview, his contract was terminated;

  • The Ten Hag era: The coach managed MUFC from 2022 to 2024, and during this period, the events involving Ronaldo constantly remained in the spotlight of the global press.

Erik ten HagCristiano RonaldoManchester UnitedThe Athletic
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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