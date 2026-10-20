Uzbek and Russian military forces are starting joint exercises (video)

New large-scale military exercises are being launched on the southern borders of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The "Partnership–2026" joint tactical exercises involving the Armed Forces of Uzbekistan and Russia will be held at the training grounds of the Surkhandarya region.

Military units of the Russian Federation have officially entered our country's territory with their combat equipment to participate in these defense and counter-terrorism exercises.

300-kilometer military march and convoy composition

Russian servicemen traveled along a special route to reach the designated training area:

Participation of the 201st military base: Units of Russia's 201st Guards Military Base located in the neighboring Republic of Tajikistan are involved in the exercises;

Over 300 km of road: Setting off from their base, the military convoy crossed the interstate border and covered a distance of more than 300 kilometers to the training ground in the Surkhandarya region;

Brought equipment: The convoy includes numerous BTR armored combat vehicles, Ural trucks and supply vehicles, as well as special motor vehicles.

Main objective of the "Partnership–2026" exercises

These tactical training events held in the southern region are of great importance in ensuring regional security: