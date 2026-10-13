Unexpected news in preparation for Damas, Cobalt, Onix, and Tracker buyers

Reports are circulating that new financial offers creating great convenience for buyers are being developed in the Uzbekistan automobile market. According to the information, it is expected that soon it will be possible to purchase the most popular models — Damas, Cobalt, Onix, and Tracker cars — on terms of zero down payment and interest-free installment plans (rassrochka).

If officially confirmed, this news could create significant financial relief for thousands of citizens planning to purchase a new car.

Main advantages of the expected offer

The new conditions being prepared may provide car enthusiasts with the following conveniences:

No down payment required: Buyers will have the opportunity to own a new car without having to gather a large initial payment;

Interest-free installments: A system of paying in equal monthly installments without loan interest will significantly save purchasing costs;

Applies to the most demanded models: It is stated that this plan will apply to popular models occupying the main segment of the market, such as Damas and Cobalt, as well as modern crossovers and sedans like Onix and Tracker.

Recommendation for buyers: No need to rush

Sources in the car market recommend that citizens intending to get a new car wait a little:

Wait for official news: Experts advise waiting for the official terms and campaign details expected to be announced in the coming days before making a decision;

Increase in market demand: If this preferential program is launched, demand for popular cars is expected to increase even more sharply.

Complete information regarding official details and installment periods is expected to be provided in the coming days.