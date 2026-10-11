Russian academician reveals the truth about the maximum limit of human lifespan

No matter how rapidly modern medicine, advanced genetics, and high technologies develop, the natural biological capabilities and the maximum lifespan limit of the human organism have remained virtually unchanged over the past thousand years. This was stated by Sergey Lukyanov, rector of the Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University and academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), during his speech at the «Nauka 0+» science festival.

The scientist scientifically refuted various rumors and hypotheses circulating today about immortality and the endless extension of human life.

«Nothing has changed in the last thousand years»: The 125-year wall

Academician Sergey Lukyanov noted that although average life expectancy has increased due to sanitation and treatment methods, the maximum lifespan limit of the human biological species remains unchanged:

Biological limit: «Anyway, we hit a certain limit: neither 1,000 years ago nor today has anyone managed to cross beyond 122–125 years. The age limit of a human remains the same», — the scientist says;

Refutation of legends: It was scientifically substantiated that genetic engineering and modern therapeutic tools cannot take a human far beyond this limit (125 years).

Nature's special code: The aging and renewal program

The RAS academician recalled the natural evolutionary mechanism deeply embedded in the genetics of all living things:

Each species has its own term: A special biological program underlies the aging of living organisms. This system strictly determines the lifespan characteristic of each species of creature;

Evolution and adaptation: Why didn't nature give humans an infinite lifespan? Because the replacement of the older generation by the new generation is a natural law necessary for organisms to better adapt to a changing external environment and for the preservation of the species.

According to Academician Lukyanov's conclusion, the main task of modern medicine today is not to make humans live up to 150 years, but to ensure a high-quality, active life free from various chronic diseases during the 120-year lifespan allocated by nature.