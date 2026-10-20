Our track and field athletes are conquering the podiums at the Asian Para Games

·34·Sport
Our track and field athletes are conquering the podiums at the Asian Para Games

The Uzbekistan delegation has added another set of important achievements to its tally at the 2026 Summer Asian Para Games hosted by the Japanese cities of Aichi and Nagoya.

In the uncompromising competitions in para-athletics, our compatriots demonstrated high willpower and skill, adding a total of 6 valuable medals — 3 silver and 3 bronze — straight to our national team's treasury.

3 silver medals in the finals

In fierce competitions, the representatives of Uzbekistan took a respectable second place, securing the runner-up titles:

  • Asila Mirzayorova (T11 class): In the women's 200-meter running final, together with her guide runner Sardor Baxtiyorov, she showed high speed, covering the distance in 25.86 seconds and was awarded the silver medal;

  • Yoqutxon Holbekova (F12 class): Demonstrating her skill in the javelin throw sector, she sent the implement to 32.43 meters and rose to the second step of the podium;

  • Yorqinbek Odilov (F57 class): Participating in the men's discus throw program, he secured the silver medal by recording a result of 45.10 meters.

3 bronze medals: Our compatriots completing the podium

Also, in the technical events of the competition, Uzbek athletes rounded out the top three, presenting our delegation with bronze medals:

  • Angelina Kolesnikova (F44/F64 class): Became the owner of the bronze medal with a mark of 30.10 meters in the women's discus throw competitions;

  • Diyorbek Umarov (F12 class): Competing in the men's shot put, he entered the top three with a result of 12.54 meters;

  • Sodiqjon Mamadiyev (T37 class): Participating in the long jump competition, he jumped a distance of 5.69 meters and won the bronze medal.

These fruitful results shown by our para-athletes at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games ensure that the Uzbekistan team further strengthens its position in the overall team standings.

Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para GamesUzbekistan delegationAsila MirzayorovaYoqutxon Holbekova
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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