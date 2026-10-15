Ship sinks in Hormuz: Images of thousands of iPhones and perfumes floating in the water have spread

Another serious incident occurred in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. According to reports, the Iranian side struck a large cargo container ship belonging to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It is reported that the incident was caused by the vessel violating maritime navigation safety rules and ignoring issued warnings. As a result of the attack, a massive fire broke out on the ship, and it eventually sank to the bottom of the water.

Crew rescued, ship burns and sinks

Photos and videos taken at the scene reflect the scale of the situation:

Fire and sinking process: Thick black smoke billowed from the upper part of the huge ship, which was packed with containers, and soon it listed and sank into the water;

Crew rescue: Following the attack, the crew members on board were evacuated in a timely manner and completely rescued.

Valuable cargo on the water's surface: Thousands of iPhones and perfumes

As a result of the ship sinking, some of the giant iron containers on board were opened or damaged, and the cargo inside floated to the surface of the sea:

Valuable smartphones and perfumery: Thousands of iPhone phones and expensive brand perfumes are scattered and floating on the water's surface;

Movement of local boats: As seen in the pictures, dozens of small motorized boats and people arriving at the scene have started collecting the cargo floating on the water, particularly perfume boxes;

Containers left in the open sea: Some large containers are still floating on the sea surface in a semi-submerged state.

Such sharp clashes in the Strait of Hormuz, which is considered the main artery of world oil and trade routes, could pose a serious threat to regional shipping safety.