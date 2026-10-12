Abdusattorov Makes Sensational Statement Ahead of Sindarov's Championship Match

Uzbekistan's famous grandmaster Nodirbek Abdusattorov gave an unexpected and astonishing interview to the press ahead of his national teammate Javohir Sindarov's historic world chess championship match against India's Gukesh Dommaraju. Speaking to the UzChess publication, Abdusattorov placed Sindarov alongside the greatest legends in chess history, openly acknowledging his innate talent and the impact he has had on him.

This confession, which left chess enthusiasts amazed, demonstrates the exceptionally high level of friendship and sporting rivalry between the two Uzbek stars.

«On the level of Kasparov»: High praise from Abdusattorov

Highlighting his teammate's unique talent, Nodirbek expressed the following important views:

«Even more talented than me»: «We know Javohir's potential very well. He is the owner of huge talent, and I wouldn't be mistaken to say he is even more talented than me. Until 2021–2022, he didn't devote much time to chess, he was also engaged in other things», — said Abdusattorov;

Among the top 5 of all time: «I think Sindarov is among the top five most talented chess players in history — alongside Garry Kasparov and other great masters. In terms of talent, he is by no means inferior to them. It's just that for many years he couldn't fully realize his potential and remained somewhat in the shadows».

«He surpassed me and gave me a second wind»

The grandmaster candidly revealed the difficulties in his career and how Javohir's success gave him strength:

The 2700 barrier and Candidates Tournament: Abdusattorov recalled that he was the first to break the 2700 rating barrier in 2022 and was in the world elite until 2025: «However, advancing to the Candidates Tournament stage wasn't destined for me. First my young age, and then the lack of experience hindered me»;

Sindarov's leadership: «For many years I walked one step ahead of Javohir. Now he has surpassed me and reached this peak first. His consecutive victories gave me, so to speak, a second wind»;

New source of confidence: «Javohir showed in practice that this is possible, paved the way, and strengthened my self-confidence. Now he is ahead, and I am following in his footsteps».

On the eve of the battle for the chess crown against Gukesh Dommaraju, such immense support and high praise from the national team leader will undoubtedly give Javohir Sindarov an additional psychological advantage on the path to the world championship.