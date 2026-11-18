A new scientific study conducted by a group of international scientists has shown that drinking coffee before consuming alcoholic beverages significantly reduces the sense of pleasure derived from alcohol. As a result, a person's inclination and craving for alcoholic drinks decrease.

It's all about the brain's reaction

Researchers from the University of Cagliari in Italy, Stanford University in the USA, and several other prestigious universities have studied the neurobiological mechanism of this process. Experts explain that the main factor is directly related to the human brain's subsequent response after caffeine enters the body. In other words, coffee affects the brain's reward system and blocks the euphoria and pleasure effect caused by alcohol.

Key findings and mechanism of action of the study

Indicators Study details Study authors Scientists from Cagliari, Stanford, and other universities Main mechanism of action Drinking coffee before alcohol reduces the brain's pleasure response Clinical significance Helps overcome strong cravings and tendencies toward alcoholic beverages Important aspect Although coffee itself can cause mild dependence, it can help get rid of severe alcohol addiction

The possibility of getting rid of dangerous addiction through one habit

Scientists note that coffee consumption can form a certain type of habit and dependence in a person. However, the results of the experiment proved that this characteristic can serve as an effective tool in overcoming alcohol addiction, which is much more dangerous to health, and in getting rid of a harmful habit.

In your opinion, how effective is the practice of reducing the tendency toward alcoholic beverages using daily drinks like coffee?

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