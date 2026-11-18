A court verdict has been delivered against a woman in Samarkand who attempted to sell her newborn son, just 4 days old, for 85,000 US dollars. Although she was sentenced to 7 years in prison, the court suspended the sentence and placed the woman on a 3-year probation period.

It was determined that the woman, born in 1999, was a 5th-year student at one of the higher education institutions in Samarkand. In November 2025, she was pregnant with her third child. Due to disagreements with her husband, she had been living at her parents' house.

In early July 2026, the woman joined a "Surrogate Mother" group on Telegram. Shortly after, an individual identifying as the group administrator contacted her, stating there was a family willing to pay 70,000–90,000 US dollars for a baby.

Initially, an agreement was reached between the parties to sell the unborn child. However, after giving birth to a son in July, the woman changed her mind about selling the baby. Following this, the person who had contacted her threatened to shame her online as a fraudster. As a result, the woman agreed to the deal again.

On July 25, 2026, the woman was admitted to Maternity Hospital No. 1 in Samarkand. On July 29, when the baby was four days old, she took the child out of the hospital and met with the buyers. They offered 85,000 dollars for the baby.

The woman was apprehended by law enforcement officers while receiving the money. Court documents note that a total of 88,000 US dollars was used during the sting operation. Of this, 85,000 dollars was the agreed-upon amount for the baby, and the remaining 3,000 dollars was intended for other expenses. Among the physical evidence were both real currency and specially prepared bills.

During the court hearing, the woman confessed to her guilt and expressed remorse for her actions. Considering that she has three children and her family circumstances, she requested a more lenient sentence.

The Samarkand City Court for Criminal Cases found the woman guilty of human trafficking and, in accordance with the relevant articles of the Criminal Code, sentenced her to 7 years of imprisonment. However, the court took into account that she has three children in her care, her deteriorating health, and her remorse.

As a result, pursuant to Article 72 of the Criminal Code, the sentence was suspended, and the woman was given a 3-year probation period. Thus, she will remain at liberty during the probation period instead of serving the 7-year prison sentence in practice.