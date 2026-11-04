How many cups of tea should you drink a day? Scientists reveal important conditions

·72·Health
How many cups of tea should you drink a day? Scientists reveal important conditions

Tea is an integral part of our national culture and daily life. According to the results of a large-scale new scientific study published in the prestigious medical journal Journal of Internal Medicine, it was found that regular tea consumption can reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases by up to 11 percent.

Scientists monitored nearly 486,000 adults aged 30 to 79 for an average of 9 years. During this period, 14,863 cases of cardiovascular disease were analyzed, revealing a number of unexpected patterns.

Key factors shown by the study: Quantity, color, and strength

Scientists emphasize that not all types of tea are equally effective and that there are several nuances:

  • Consumption norm: The lowest risk of disease was observed in participants who drank approximately 6–8 cups of tea per day;

  • Is black tea superior to green tea? The analysis showed that black tea demonstrated a much more consistent and robust positive correlation in reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease compared to green tea;

  • Strength of the tea: The most positive results were recorded in fans of moderately brewed tea. The belief that the stronger the tea is brewed, the more beneficial it is, was not confirmed.

A serious warning for those who drink boiling hot tea

The study revealed that the temperature of the drink is of great importance:

  • The harm of boiling hot tea: For those who prefer to drink tea while it is hot enough to burn the tongue, the risk of developing cardiovascular system diseases, on the contrary, turned out to be significantly higher;

  • Experts recommend letting the drink cool down a little and consuming it at a warm-to-hot temperature.

What are scientists warning about?

Doctors and researchers emphasize the need to interpret these findings correctly:

The study identified a statistical correlation between tea and cardiovascular health, but it does not claim the absolute medical fact that tea alone completely protects a person from diseases. Therefore, experts recommend not taking these results as an instruction that one "must drink 6–8 cups of tea every day," but rather to maintain a moderate intake of moderately brewed and warm beverages in the daily diet.

TeaCardiovascular diseasesJournal of Internal MedicineMedical research
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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