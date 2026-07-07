Gentra tuning that turns the hood into an aquarium sparks interest online

·39·Society
Gentra tuning that turns the hood into an aquarium sparks interest online

An unusual tuning job on a Gentra car in Uzbekistan has sparked interest among social media users.

The car owner installed a special structure on the hood covered with armored film. It was filled with water and live fish were placed inside.

In the video, the fish can be seen moving through the transparent section on the hood. This solution went viral in a short time, sparking various opinions among car enthusiasts.

Some have praised the tuning as a unique idea. Others are discussing the weight of the water-filled structure, its safety while driving, and whether the conditions are suitable for the fish.

The video of the unusual-looking Gentra has currently become one of the most widely shared clips on automotive-themed pages.

GentraUzbekistan
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