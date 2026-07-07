International Islamic Civilization Forum begins in Tashkent

The 1st International Islamic Civilization Forum on the theme "Islamic Civilization: A Path of Peace, Tolerance, and Enlightenment" has begun at the Center for Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan.

The major conference is being attended by state and public figures, scholars, and leaders of international organizations from over 50 countries around the world.

The forum will be held in three cities

The international forum will continue from July 7 to 11.

Its events will be organized in the cities of Tashkent, Samarkand, and Termez, where the role of Islamic civilization in the development of peace, tolerance, and enlightenment will be discussed.

In cooperation with prestigious organizations

The conference is being organized in cooperation with a number of state, religious, and scientific institutions.

Including:

Center for Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan;

Committee for Religious Affairs;

International Islamic Academy of Uzbekistan;

Imam Maturidi, Imam Bukhari, and Imam Termizi international scientific research centers;

Muslim Board of Uzbekistan;

ICESCO organization.

Representatives from over 50 countries are participating

Nearly 300 distinguished guests from more than 50 countries are participating in the forum.

Among them are state and public figures, ministers, muftis, heads of international organizations, and renowned scholars.

Main focus — on peace and enlightenment

Within the framework of the forum, the rich scientific heritage of Islamic civilization, ideas of tolerance, and its role in strengthening peace are expected to be discussed extensively.

The conference is becoming an important platform aimed at promoting Uzbekistan's Islamic civilization heritage on an international scale and strengthening scientific cooperation.