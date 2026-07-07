Man who stole a Spark for online gambling arrested in Tashkent

·26·Society
Man who stole a Spark for online gambling arrested in Tashkent

In Tashkent, an individual who stole someone else's car to fund online gambling has been apprehended by law enforcement agencies. This was reported by the capital's Traffic Safety Department press service.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred in the Yunusabad district. The suspect drove away with a Spark model car that was at a car wash without the owner's permission.

As a result of operational measures carried out by officers from the Tashkent City Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division and the Traffic Safety Department's search unit, the vehicle was found in the Bektemir district, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Initial investigation findings suggest that the individual worked at the car wash and had planned to dismantle the vehicle for parts to sell, intending to spend the proceeds on online gambling.

Currently, pre-investigation checks and procedural actions regarding the case are ongoing.

The capital's Traffic Safety Department once again reminded drivers not to leave their vehicles unattended, not to entrust keys to strangers, and to strictly adhere to safety regulations.

TashkentYunusabadSparkBektemirTraffic Safety Department
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