Individual who stole a Spark car in Tashkent apprehended

·18·Society
Individual who stole a Spark car in Tashkent apprehended

Photo: Traffic Safety Department press service

An individual who took a Spark car from a car wash in Tashkent without the owner's permission has been apprehended.

According to the capital's Traffic Safety Department press service, the suspect stated that he planned to dismantle the car for parts to sell and use the proceeds for online gambling.

The car was taken from a "car wash"

The incident occurred at a car wash in the Yunusabad district.

The man took the Spark car without the owner's consent. Following this, law enforcement agencies launched a search operation.

The Spark was found in the Bektemir district

As a result of operational investigations conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Tashkent City Police Department and the search division of the Traffic Safety Department, the car was located in the Bektemir district.

The suspect was also apprehended in the same area.

"My goal was to sell it for parts"

The apprehended individual explained the reason for his actions by citing online gambling.

"I took the Spark from the 'car wash.' I had been here for about an hour. My goal was to dismantle it and sell it for parts. I play online gambling, and I thought I would bet the money and win," he said.

For now, this statement is being examined as part of a pre-investigation check.

Up to 15 years of imprisonment possible

A pre-investigation check and procedural actions are being carried out regarding the incident in accordance with established legal procedures.

According to Article 267 of the Criminal Code, hijacking a vehicle through theft or robbery with the intent of misappropriation can be punished by 10 to 15 years of imprisonment.

At the same time, a person is considered innocent until their guilt is proven by a legally binding court verdict.

The capital's Traffic Safety Department has requested that drivers not leave their vehicles unattended, not hand over keys to unauthorized persons, and strictly adhere to safety measures.

TashkentSparkYunusabadBektemirTraffic Safety Department
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