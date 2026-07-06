Two men swimming in a decorative pool at Tashkent City during a heatwave spark debate! (video)

·57·Society
Two men swimming in a decorative pool at Tashkent City during a heatwave spark debate! (video)

A video has spread on social media showing two men swimming in a decorative pool in the Tashkent City area. The footage also shows National Guard officers watching them from the sidelines while the incident was taking place.

The video has sparked various reactions among users. Some criticized the men's behavior, emphasizing that decorative pools are not intended for swimming.

Others wrote that their decision is understandable given the high air temperatures. The comments also featured debates regarding safety, public order, and how such areas should be used.

So far, there has been no official statement regarding the situation or information on whether any measures have been taken against the men.

TashkentNational Guard
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