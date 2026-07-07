Pregnant Anne Hathaway appears at new film premiere with a stunning look

Actress Anne Hathaway, who is expecting her third child, attended the world premiere of the film "Odyssey" held in London. For the ceremony, she chose an off-the-shoulder blue dress adorned with floral patterns.

The 43-year-old actress announced that she and her husband, Adam Shulman, are expecting their third child. At the premiere, she did not hide her pregnancy as she appeared before photographers on the red carpet.

Anne Hathaway plays the role of Penelope, Queen of Ithaca, in Christopher Nolan's film "Odyssey." Other members of the film's creative team also attended the presentation in London.