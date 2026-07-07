Three people trapped in a mine collapse while illegally mining gold in Navoi

·24·Society
Three people trapped in a mine collapse while illegally mining gold in Navoi

A dangerous incident occurred in the Navoi region involving citizens engaged in illegal gold mining. A collapse of a pit dug in the mining area left three people trapped under the soil.

According to the Navoi Region Emergency Situations Department, the incident took place around 04:22 on July 7 in the mountainous area of Quvray village, located in the "Angidon" neighborhood of the Khatirchi district.

Preliminary information indicates that four citizens went to the mining area for the purpose of illegal gold extraction. During the excavation, the ground collapsed, causing three of them to fall into the pit and become trapped under the soil.

The fourth person, who was outside at the time of the incident, immediately alerted nearby residents and emergency services. Before rescuers arrived, local residents and their associate managed to pull one person out from the soil.

Shortly thereafter, emergency rescue teams arrived at the scene and, through specialized rescue operations, successfully pulled the remaining two individuals from under the soil alive.

The rescued individuals received first aid at the scene and were taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.

Authorities are conducting an investigation into the incident in accordance with established procedures.

NavoiQuvrayKhatirchiAngidon
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