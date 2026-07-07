Three people attempting illegal gold mining in Khatyrchi trapped under soil

A dangerous incident involving citizens attempting illegal gold mining occurred in the Khatyrchi district of the Navoi region. All three individuals who fell into a dug pit and were trapped under soil have been rescued.

While rescuers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations extracted two of the citizens, one person was rescued by local residents before the emergency teams arrived.

The incident occurred in a mountainous area

The event took place on July 7 around 04:22 in the mountainous area of Quvray village, Angidon neighborhood, in the Khatyrchi district.

According to preliminary information, four citizens had gone to the mining area for the purpose of illegal gold extraction.

Three people were trapped in the pit

During the excavation work, three of them fell into an illegally dug pit and were trapped under the soil.

The fourth person, who remained outside, immediately alerted those nearby and the Navoi Region Emergency Situations Department.

One person was rescued by local residents

Before the rescuers arrived at the scene, one of the victims was pulled out of the pit through the efforts of local residents and his companion who had remained outside.

Later, the Ministry of Emergency Situations rescuers brought the other two citizens who were trapped under the soil to safety.

The rescued individuals were sent to the hospital

All victims received initial medical assistance and were sent to the appropriate medical facility.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted in accordance with established procedures. This event once again demonstrates how great a risk illegal mining operations, conducted without adherence to safety regulations, pose to human life.