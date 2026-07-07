Family reconciled: Three children will grow up with their parents

·0·Society
Family reconciled: Three children will grow up with their parents

As a result of effective explanatory and reconciliation efforts carried out by the Gallaorol district department of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau, another family was prevented from breaking apart.

Following discussions held with the participation of state enforcement officers, neighborhood activists, and officials regarding an enforcement document related to alimony collection, the husband and wife reached a mutual agreement, and the family was reconciled.

Most importantly, thanks to this reconciliation, three children were granted the happiness of living with their own family, under the care and affection of both parents. This is a result more valuable than any enforcement action and has become an important step toward ensuring the best interests of the children.

The Compulsory Enforcement Bureau continues such benevolent efforts, consistently implementing measures aimed at preserving families and protecting the interests of children.

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