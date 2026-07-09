Explosion occurs at a substation in Tashkent

·34·Society
Explosion occurs at a substation in Tashkent

An emergency incident occurred on the evening of July 8 at one of the electrical substations located in the Olmazor district of Tashkent.

According to the capital's Emergency Situations Department, a report was received at 20:23 regarding an electrical panel fire at a substation located on the Kichik Halqa Yuli street.

Fire and rescue crews and special equipment were immediately dispatched to the scene. Preliminary investigations determined that the incident was caused by a short circuit in high-voltage power cables.

Officials stated that there were no casualties as a result of the incident. The situation was brought under control by emergency services, and repair work was carried out to fix the malfunction.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

TashkentOlmazorKichik Halqa Yuli
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