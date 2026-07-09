Explosion occurs at a substation in Tashkent

An emergency incident occurred on the evening of July 8 at one of the electrical substations located in the Olmazor district of Tashkent.

According to the capital's Emergency Situations Department, a report was received at 20:23 regarding an electrical panel fire at a substation located on the Kichik Halqa Yuli street.

Fire and rescue crews and special equipment were immediately dispatched to the scene. Preliminary investigations determined that the incident was caused by a short circuit in high-voltage power cables.

Officials stated that there were no casualties as a result of the incident. The situation was brought under control by emergency services, and repair work was carried out to fix the malfunction.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.