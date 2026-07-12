Lacetti car completely burns down on the "Kamchik" pass

A road traffic accident involving a Lacetti car occurred on the "Kamchik" pass.

According to reports, the incident took place on July 11 on the A-373 "Tashkent–Valley" highway. The driver lost control, and the vehicle crashed into a metal barrier.

As a result of the impact, a short circuit occurred in the car's electrical system. Following this, the Lacetti caught fire.

It is reported that the driver managed to exit the vehicle in time. Rescuers extinguished the fire.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident. Currently, the cause of the fire and other details of the event are being investigated.