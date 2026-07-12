In Andijan, a woman hired a contract killer to kill her ex-husband for 3 thousand dollars

In the Andijan region, a 52-year-old woman was arrested for attempting to kill her ex-husband by hiring a contract killer for 3,000 US dollars. This was reported by the regional Department of Internal Affairs' information service.

It is noted that based on operational intelligence, it was discovered that a woman born in 1974, residing in the Asaka district of the Andijan region, planned to intentionally kill her ex-husband, born in 1972, with whom she had been living, due to a housing dispute and mutual animosity. She was searching for a contract killer for this purpose for 3,000 US dollars.

Following this, law enforcement agencies organized a special operational event and involved an undercover contract killer. According to investigation data, in order to carry out her criminal plan more quickly, the woman born in 1974 met with the persons who were supposed to carry out the murder in front of one of the residential complexes in the Asaka district on July 10 of this year and agreed on all the terms.

It is reported that she initially gave 5 million soums in cash in exchange for killing her ex-husband. She stated that she would hand over the remaining amount once she was convinced of her husband's death, and even wrote a promissory note regarding this.

During the next operational event conducted on the night of July 11, the undercover contract killer took the woman's ex-husband to a hilly area in the Asaka district and, using makeup, staged his death. Afterward, the woman who ordered the hit was called to the scene. Once she was convinced that her ex-husband had been killed, she was caught with material evidence as she sat in a car, stating that she would pay the remaining agreed-upon amount.

According to law enforcement agencies, a criminal case has been initiated against the woman under Article 25, 97, Part 2, Clause "i" of the Criminal Code regarding this incident.

In the circulated video, the suspect expressed regret for her actions.