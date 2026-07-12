In Andijan, a woman hired a contract killer to kill her ex-husband for 3 thousand dollars

·62·Society
In Andijan, a woman hired a contract killer to kill her ex-husband for 3 thousand dollars

In the Andijan region, a 52-year-old woman was arrested for attempting to kill her ex-husband by hiring a contract killer for 3,000 US dollars. This was reported by the regional Department of Internal Affairs' information service.

It is noted that based on operational intelligence, it was discovered that a woman born in 1974, residing in the Asaka district of the Andijan region, planned to intentionally kill her ex-husband, born in 1972, with whom she had been living, due to a housing dispute and mutual animosity. She was searching for a contract killer for this purpose for 3,000 US dollars.

Following this, law enforcement agencies organized a special operational event and involved an undercover contract killer. According to investigation data, in order to carry out her criminal plan more quickly, the woman born in 1974 met with the persons who were supposed to carry out the murder in front of one of the residential complexes in the Asaka district on July 10 of this year and agreed on all the terms.

It is reported that she initially gave 5 million soums in cash in exchange for killing her ex-husband. She stated that she would hand over the remaining amount once she was convinced of her husband's death, and even wrote a promissory note regarding this.

During the next operational event conducted on the night of July 11, the undercover contract killer took the woman's ex-husband to a hilly area in the Asaka district and, using makeup, staged his death. Afterward, the woman who ordered the hit was called to the scene. Once she was convinced that her ex-husband had been killed, she was caught with material evidence as she sat in a car, stating that she would pay the remaining agreed-upon amount.

According to law enforcement agencies, a criminal case has been initiated against the woman under Article 25, 97, Part 2, Clause "i" of the Criminal Code regarding this incident.

In the circulated video, the suspect expressed regret for her actions.

«We agreed to pay a contract killer 3,000 dollars to get rid of my husband. I gave 5 million. Wh

АндижонAsaka
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Missing minor girl found safe and sound in Bukhara districtMissing minor girl found safe and sound in Bukhara districtToday, 12:43Kind young man who even paid the rent dealt a heavy blow by his roommateKind young man who even paid the rent dealt a heavy blow by his roommateToday, 12:08An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guestsAn ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guestsToday, 11:16An 'invention' in the heat: A funny lifehack goes viral on social mediaAn 'invention' in the heat: A funny lifehack goes viral on social mediaToday, 10:53Individuals attempting to distribute narcotics in Bektemir exposedIndividuals attempting to distribute narcotics in Bektemir exposedToday, 01:58Hunt against "zakladchik" (drug couriers) in Tashkent: drugs ready for sale uncoveredHunt against "zakladchik" (drug couriers) in Tashkent: drugs ready for sale uncoveredYesterday, 23:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
Man who committed indecent acts on a Tashkent bus is being discussed on social media
Man who committed indecent acts on a Tashkent bus is being discussed on social media
25-year-old worker dies after being crushed by a concrete slab in Yashnabad
25-year-old worker dies after being crushed by a concrete slab in Yashnabad
Indian student in Bukhara accused of killing classmate with a laptop
Indian student in Bukhara accused of killing classmate with a laptop
Mystery of the gravel pile in Fergana solved: major case uncovered (video)
Mystery of the gravel pile in Fergana solved: major case uncovered (video)
Did a neighbor's request lead to the electrocution of a 27-year-old man?
Did a neighbor's request lead to the electrocution of a 27-year-old man?
Major accident in Yakkasaroy: Sewerage pipe bursts
Major accident in Yakkasaroy: Sewerage pipe bursts