Mystery of the gravel pile in Fergana solved: major case uncovered (video)

·0·Society
Mystery of the gravel pile in Fergana solved: major case uncovered (video)

It has been reported that nearly 6 kilograms of hashish were discovered during an operational raid against the illegal drug trade in the Fergana region.

According to the State Security Service, the narcotics were hidden inside a pile of small gravel.

The operation was conducted as part of the “Safe and Healthy Country” initiative

Another operation was carried out in the Fergana region as part of the ongoing “Safe and Healthy Country” operational-preventive campaign across the republic.

The operation involved officers from the State Security Service’s Fergana regional department, as well as representatives from the regional Departments of Internal Affairs and Customs.

Nearly 6 kg of the substance found inside a gravel pile

The operational raid took place in the territory of the Beshbola citizens' assembly in the city of Fergana.

According to official information, it was discovered that a woman born in 1982 had hidden 5 kilograms and 936 grams of hashish inside a pile of small gravel.

The substance was seized and documented as material evidence.

Investigation theory: stored for the purpose of sale

Preliminary information suggests that the narcotics may have been stored for future sale.

At the same time, the official report notes that the suspect had previously been convicted of a drug-related crime.

Criminal case initiated

A criminal case has been initiated against the suspect under Article 25, 273, part 5, clause “a” of the Criminal Code.

Investigative actions are currently underway. Law enforcement agencies are taking measures to identify other individuals who may be involved in this case.

Until the investigation is concluded and the suspect's guilt is proven by a court, she is considered innocent.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Unexpected discovery in a bag of sweets: Major drug trafficking route stopped in ChilanzarUnexpected discovery in a bag of sweets: Major drug trafficking route stopped in ChilanzarToday, 09:45A fire broke out in a house in ZangiotaA fire broke out in a house in ZangiotaYesterday, 20:04Nexia explodes on Karshi–Bukhara road: casualties and injuries reportedNexia explodes on Karshi–Bukhara road: casualties and injuries reportedYesterday, 19:05Amir Temur Square made more pedestrian-friendlyAmir Temur Square made more pedestrian-friendlyYesterday, 18:30Major call center targeting foreigners exposed in TashkentMajor call center targeting foreigners exposed in TashkentYesterday, 18:18Don't get divorced! Once a family breaks down, property can also be divided in two...Don't get divorced! Once a family breaks down, property can also be divided in two...Yesterday, 18:10
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

25-year-old worker dies after being crushed by a concrete slab in Yashnabad
25-year-old worker dies after being crushed by a concrete slab in Yashnabad
Indian student in Bukhara accused of killing classmate with a laptop
Indian student in Bukhara accused of killing classmate with a laptop
Did a neighbor's request lead to the electrocution of a 27-year-old man?
Did a neighbor's request lead to the electrocution of a 27-year-old man?
Major accident in Yakkasaroy: Sewerage pipe bursts
Major accident in Yakkasaroy: Sewerage pipe bursts
Humanity in the Tashkent Metro Leaves American Tourist Amazed
Humanity in the Tashkent Metro Leaves American Tourist Amazed
KamAZ gas cylinder explodes in front of Abu Sahiy market
KamAZ gas cylinder explodes in front of Abu Sahiy market
Court verdict issued for man who chased woman while undressed in Tashkent
Court verdict issued for man who chased woman while undressed in Tashkent
Uzbek who left a $450,000 job is now a million-dollar business owner
Uzbek who left a $450,000 job is now a million-dollar business owner