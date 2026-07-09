Mystery of the gravel pile in Fergana solved: major case uncovered (video)

It has been reported that nearly 6 kilograms of hashish were discovered during an operational raid against the illegal drug trade in the Fergana region.

According to the State Security Service, the narcotics were hidden inside a pile of small gravel.

The operation was conducted as part of the “Safe and Healthy Country” initiative

Another operation was carried out in the Fergana region as part of the ongoing “Safe and Healthy Country” operational-preventive campaign across the republic.

The operation involved officers from the State Security Service’s Fergana regional department, as well as representatives from the regional Departments of Internal Affairs and Customs.

Nearly 6 kg of the substance found inside a gravel pile

The operational raid took place in the territory of the Beshbola citizens' assembly in the city of Fergana.

According to official information, it was discovered that a woman born in 1982 had hidden 5 kilograms and 936 grams of hashish inside a pile of small gravel.

The substance was seized and documented as material evidence.

Investigation theory: stored for the purpose of sale

Preliminary information suggests that the narcotics may have been stored for future sale.

At the same time, the official report notes that the suspect had previously been convicted of a drug-related crime.

Criminal case initiated

A criminal case has been initiated against the suspect under Article 25, 273, part 5, clause “a” of the Criminal Code.

Investigative actions are currently underway. Law enforcement agencies are taking measures to identify other individuals who may be involved in this case.

Until the investigation is concluded and the suspect's guilt is proven by a court, she is considered innocent.