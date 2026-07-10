The "Gasmen" hunt: Fraudulent officials in the Valley caught one by one...

·1·Society
The "Gasmen" hunt: Fraudulent officials in the Valley caught one by one...

In the Fergana, Namangan, and Andijan regions, a number of industry officials who promised to illegally connect households to the natural gas network, register new subscriber accounts, and reduce large gas debts have been exposed. They were caught red-handed during operational activities conducted by the Department under the Prosecutor General's Office. Zamin.uz presents the details of these criminal cases.

Fergana: Document fees spent on personal needs

A pre-investigation check conducted by the Rishton district department of the Agency revealed the actions of S.Sh. and M.O., employees of the "Rishtontumangaz" gas supply department. It turned out that they had promised to connect citizen H.U.'s household to the natural gas network and process the necessary documents. In return, they fraudulently obtained 5.2 million soums and spent the money on their own personal needs.

Namangan: Engineers caught taking money in offices and through security guards

In two districts of the Namangan region, lead engineers of gas supply enterprises were caught in the act:

  • In Uychi district: The lead engineer of the "Uychitumangaz" department, B.D., was caught in his office while receiving 4.5 million soums in exchange for connecting a citizen's home to the gas network and installing a meter.

  • In Chortoq district: The lead engineer of the "Yangikorgontumangaz" department, A.A., used a branch security guard as an intermediary to connect a citizen's house to the network and open a new subscriber account. He was caught by operational officers while receiving 4.8 million soums through the guard.

Andijan: The price for "reducing" a 76 million debt — 500 dollars

In the Izboskan district of the Andijan region, former officials who tried to deceive an entrepreneur and misappropriate a large sum of money were exposed. Former department heads of the "Hududgaz Andijan" gas supply branch, A.I. and K.Yu., gained the trust of an entrepreneur. They promised to reduce a 76 million soum debt calculated by the system and demanded 500 US dollars. They were caught red-handed while returning a portion of this money—2.3 million soums—to the entrepreneur.

Results of operational activities: Who, where, and with how much money were they caught?

To get a clearer picture of the situation, take a look at the data table provided by the Prosecutor General's Office department:

Region and District

Responsible person and position

Promised "service"

Illegally obtained amount

Fergana (Rishton)

S.Sh. and M.O. (Department employees)

Gas connection and document processing

5.2 million soums

Namangan (Uychi)

B.D. (Lead engineer)

Network connection and meter installation

4.5 million soums

Namangan (Chortoq)

A.A. (Lead engineer)

Gas connection and opening a new subscriber number

4.8 million soums (via security guard)

Andijan (Izboskan)

A.I. and K.Yu. (Former department heads)

Reducing the entrepreneur's 76 million soum debt

500 US dollars

Official statement: According to the Prosecutor General's Office press service, criminal cases have been initiated regarding all these incidents under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Investigative actions against these individuals are currently ongoing.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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