In Urtachirchik, a mortgaged house was put up for auction due to credit debt

·25·Society
In Urtachirchik, a mortgaged house was put up for auction due to credit debt

Based on the writ of execution from the Chirchik Interdistrict Court for Civil Cases, an enforcement document regarding the recovery of 216,272.6 thousand soums in credit debt from the debtor T.K. in favor of the claimant "Davrbank" JSCB, and directing the recovery to the mortgaged property belonging to T.K.—a residential building located on Yangi Tolqin Street, "Yuqoriovul" mahalla, Urtachirchik district, Tashkent region, with a land plot area of 600 sq. meters, a building footprint of 140 sq. meters, and a living area of 48.37 sq. meters—was received by the Tashkent Regional Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement, and enforcement proceedings were initiated.

During the enforcement proceedings, because the debtor failed to comply with the requirements of the enforcement document, the mortgaged property belonging to citizen T.K., as specified in the writ of execution, was seized in order to recover the credit debt, and the debtor was warned that if the debt was not paid, the recovery would be directed toward this mortgaged property.

Despite this, since the debtor did not pay the credit debt, the mortgaged property was put up for sale via an electronic online auction, valued at 200,000.0 thousand soums as specified in the mortgage agreement, in accordance with the decision of the inspector of the Department for Execution of Particularly Important Enforcement Proceedings of the Tashkent Regional Bureau.

DavrbankЎртачирчиқТошкентЧирчиқ
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