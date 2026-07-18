Video of an elderly man undressing in the heat sparks widespread discussion (video)

·142·Society
Video of an elderly man undressing in the heat sparks widespread discussion (video)

A video filmed during intense heat days is being widely discussed on social media. It shows an elderly man standing in the scorching sun, having removed some of his clothing due to the extreme temperatures.

Later, a traffic police officer approached the man and reprimanded him. This scene was also captured on video, sparking debates among users.

In the comments, some explain the man's actions by citing the hot weather. They believe that in such temperatures, elderly people, in particular, may feel unwell.

Other users argue that public order must be maintained in public spaces. They stated that, regardless of the circumstances, one must consider those around them.

The video quickly became a subject of much discussion. As of now, it is not known if any official statements have been made by the relevant authorities regarding the incident.

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