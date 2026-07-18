Job promise to Korea: two citizens lose 15 thousand dollars

In Tashkent region, the actions of an individual who promised to send two citizens to the Republic of Korea for work and took a total of 15,000 US dollars from them have been exposed. During the investigation, a portion of the funds was returned to the victims.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident, and investigative actions are currently underway.

Citizens promised work in Korea

A pre-investigation check conducted by the Nurafshan city department of the Department under the General Prosecutor's Office revealed signs of fraud related to sending people abroad for work.

It is reported that a previously convicted citizen, M.A., promised to place two citizens in jobs in the Republic of Korea.

It is alleged that he gained the citizens' trust and took a total of 15,000 US dollars from them.

A portion of the funds returned

During the pre-investigation process, the following was returned to the victims from the funds obtained:

100 US dollars;

22.8 million soums.

The process of returning the funds was documented in accordance with procedural rules.

Criminal case initiated

A criminal case has been initiated regarding this incident under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code.

Currently, investigative actions are ongoing to determine the fate of the remaining funds, the involvement of other persons in the incident, and all details regarding the promises made about sending them to work.

Citizens are advised to contact only officially authorized organizations regarding working abroad and not to give large sums of money to unofficial intermediaries. A person's guilt is determined only by a court verdict that has entered into legal force.