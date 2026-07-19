AMD is preparing Ryzen AI MAX PRO 400 processors for artificial intelligence

AMD, a leading player in the semiconductor market, is nearing the introduction of its new generation of Ryzen AI MAX PRO 400 series chips. This innovation is designed for professional laptops and mobile workstations, and is expected to take on-device artificial intelligence (AI) processing capabilities to a new level. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Information about the new processors appeared in an update to AMD's ROCm 7.14 software platform. According to Ixbt.com, support has been added to the system for the not-yet-officially-announced Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495, Ryzen AI Max PRO 490, and Ryzen AI Max PRO 485 models. In internal documents, this series is referred to by the codename "Gorgon Halo".

New opportunities for professional users

The Ryzen AI MAX PRO series is primarily designed for the corporate segment and professionals who need high performance. These chips combine Zen architecture computing cores, powerful integrated Radeon graphics, and a dedicated Ryzen AI accelerator. This combination allows complex AI tasks to be performed directly on the computer without relying on cloud services.

ROCm (Radeon Open Compute) is AMD's open software platform for high-performance computing and artificial intelligence. The new 7.14 version provides not only processor support but also compatibility with the ROCm Systems Profiler and ROCm Compute Profiler tools, which are essential for developers. This allows for the analysis and optimization of application performance.

Given the growing demand for professional laptops based on AMD processors in the Uzbekistan market, these new chips are very important for designers, engineers, and data professionals. For local corporate clients, performing secure and fast AI computations on the device provides an additional advantage in ensuring data privacy.

AMD has not yet announced the exact technical specifications or the official release date for the new models. However, the appearance of full support at the software level usually indicates that the product has reached the commercial production stage. The presentation of the first laptops equipped with these processors is expected in the coming months.