Javohir and Bibisora at the England vs. France match (video)

·52·Society
Javohir and Bibisora at the England vs. France match (video)

Uzbekistan's grandmaster Javohir Sindarov and famous Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva watched the 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place play-off match between France and England from the stadium. Bibisara announced this via her Instagram page.

The chess player also shared several photos taken with Javohir Sindarov on her social media page. It turns out that they watched the match live at the "Miami" stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA.

In an exciting and goal-filled match, the England national team, led by Thomas Tuchel, defeated France 6-4 to win the World Cup bronze medals.

Javohir SindarovBibisara AssaubayevaFranceEnglandThomas Tuchel
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