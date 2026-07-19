Samsung makes an unexpected turn in the foldable smartphone market: Galaxy Z Fold8 Wide to lead

South Korean tech giant Samsung has decided to fundamentally change its strategy regarding its next line of foldable smartphones. In the Galaxy Z Fold8 series, expected to be unveiled in 2025, the company is focusing primarily on a new format model. This move not only changes the product nomenclature but also serves to meet user demand for large-screen devices. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to supply chain sources, Samsung plans to produce approximately 2.8 million display panels for the new Galaxy Z Fold8 Wide model. This figure is significantly higher than other models in the series, indicating the company's intention to make this specific device its main "hit" product.

Model lineup and production volume

Interestingly, the version previously considered the standard model is now expected to be named the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra. However, according to ixbt.com, only 2 million displays have been ordered for this Ultra version. Additionally, the production volume for the compact Galaxy Z Flip8 model is set even lower — at approximately 1.5 million units.

Initially, Samsung aimed to produce the Fold8 Ultra and Fold8 Wide models in nearly equal quantities during the first three months of sales. But recent market analysis and consumer interest in the expanded screen format led to a strategy revision. Now, the Wide version is expected to be the main driver of the market.

Technical specifications and capabilities

The estimated technical specifications of the new Galaxy Z Fold8 Wide model are also attracting the attention of tech enthusiasts. The device is said to feature the following:

7.6-inch main internal screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio;

5.5-inch external auxiliary screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio;

4800 mAh battery and 45W fast charging system;

10 MP front camera and a dual 50 MP main camera block.

These changes are aimed at maintaining Samsung's dominance in the foldable smartphone segment. Amidst increasing competition from Chinese brands in recent years, optimizing screen format and improving user experience are crucial.

So far, Samsung has not officially commented on the features or production volumes of future devices. Typically, new generation foldable smartphones are showcased at the Galaxy Unpacked event held in mid-summer. These devices are also expected to go on sale in the Uzbekistan market simultaneously with the global premiere.