What changes in a family when a man avoids responsibility?

·0·Society
What changes in a family when a man avoids responsibility?

Peace in a family is maintained not only through affection but also through responsibility, trust, and daily actions. As a man distances himself from his duties as a husband and father, relationships at home gradually change, and he himself may become dissatisfied with life.

However, in such a situation, viewing the "disobedience" of a wife or children as the sole problem does not provide a solution. Often, the attitude of family members is a response to long-accumulated neglect, broken promises, and lost trust.

Responsibility is not just about earning money

A man's role in the family is not limited to financial provision. It is important for him to be actively involved in the lives of his loved ones, take responsibility for decisions, and be a pillar of support for his family during difficult times.

The responsibility of fatherhood and husbandhood is also manifested through the following simple actions:

  • talking to and listening to the child;

  • valuing the efforts of one's spouse;

  • not avoiding problems at home;

  • fulfilling promised tasks;

  • choosing calm communication instead of anger.

If these duties are not performed regularly, even if the man is physically at home, family members may feel that he is emotionally distant.

When trust is lost, the relationship changes too

A child looks more at a father's actions than his words. Constant neglect, harshness, or broken promises diminish a child's trust in their father.

The same process occurs between spouses. If a woman feels unheard, unprotected, or as if she is carrying the entire burden alone, her feelings may grow cold.

It is easy to label such a situation simply as "disobedience." But behind it often lies pain, exhaustion, and resentment accumulated over years.

Why does the man himself lose his peace?

Avoiding responsibility may seem like a relief at first. But over time, a person begins to lose their place and value within the family.

Sincere conversations at home decrease, children share their problems with other people, and intimacy between husband and wife becomes a mere formality. Then, the man may develop the feeling that "no one values me."

In reality, this state is often the result of long-term emotional detachment from the family.

Harshness does not bring respect

Respect in a family cannot be maintained through intimidation, shouting, or giving orders. Fear creates temporary silence, but it erodes trust.

True authority emerges when a man's words and actions align. If a child feels that their father is fair, and a wife feels she can lean on her husband, there is no need to forcefully demand respect.

Is it possible to change the situation?

Just as coldness in a family does not appear in a day, it does not disappear in a day either. However, if a man admits his mistakes and takes practical steps, trust can be restored.

This begins with apologizing, listening without blaming family members, and fulfilling even small promises. If the problem has deepened, the help of a family psychologist or a trusted professional can also be beneficial.

Blessing in a family is not just financial prosperity. It is also manifested in people valuing each other, sharing responsibilities, and feeling safe at home. A man's strength lies not in controlling everyone, but in being a reliable pillar for his family.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Man caught with heroin seven days before his weddingMan caught with heroin seven days before his weddingToday, 19:09Javohir and Bibisora at the England vs. France match (video)Javohir and Bibisora at the England vs. France match (video)Today, 15:25Drugs hidden among chocolates sent from Russia to Uzbekistan discovered at the borderDrugs hidden among chocolates sent from Russia to Uzbekistan discovered at the borderToday, 14:45Footage of traffic lights melting due to extreme heat in Tashkent circulates on social mediaFootage of traffic lights melting due to extreme heat in Tashkent circulates on social mediaToday, 13:08Individuals who filmed a citizen and demanded money arrested in FerganaIndividuals who filmed a citizen and demanded money arrested in FerganaYesterday, 21:52Installment plan advertising to change: hidden fees to be disclosedInstallment plan advertising to change: hidden fees to be disclosedYesterday, 18:05
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guests
An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guests
Uzbek craftsman creates new vehicle from a walk-behind tractor and a "Zhiguli"
Uzbek craftsman creates new vehicle from a walk-behind tractor and a "Zhiguli"
Unexpected result: a single blanket completely changed the look of an Onix!
Unexpected result: a single blanket completely changed the look of an Onix!
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
Young man playing doira underwater faces criticism
Young man playing doira underwater faces criticism
Missing minor girl found safe and sound in Bukhara district
Missing minor girl found safe and sound in Bukhara district
13-year-old girl becomes a mother: investigation launched into the incident
13-year-old girl becomes a mother: investigation launched into the incident