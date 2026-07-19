Man caught with heroin seven days before his wedding

During an operational event conducted in the Bektemir district of Tashkent, two young men were apprehended with a large quantity of narcotics. This was reported by the capital's Main Department of Internal Affairs.

It is reported that criminal investigation officers first inspected the vehicle in which the suspects were traveling. During the search, heroin, specially packaged for distribution via the "dead drop" method, was discovered.

Following this, the operation continued with a search of the suspects' residence. Various other narcotic substances were found there as well and were documented as evidence.

In a video released by law enforcement agencies, one of the detainees did not hide his remorse for his actions, stating:

«There were only seven days left until my wedding. Everyone answers for what they have done. The end of this path is prison.»

According to investigative data, the illegal distribution of a total of 1.2 kilograms of heroin and 100 grams of mephedrone was prevented in this case.

In connection with this incident, a criminal case has been initiated against the suspects under Article 273, Part 6, clauses "a" and "b" of the Criminal Code. A preventive measure of detention has been applied to them, and preliminary investigative actions are currently underway.