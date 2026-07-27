An unusual method of smuggling currency in Andijan: passenger found with 8 thousand dollars hidden in shoes

An attempt to illegally smuggle foreign currency was uncovered at the "Dustlik" border customs post in the Andijan region. Customs officers thwarted the actions of one of the passengers during the inspection process.

The passenger had officially declared that he was carrying 8 thousand US dollars with him. However, an additional check revealed that another 8 thousand US dollars—the exact same amount—was hidden inside his footwear.

As a result, the funds attempted to be smuggled out were discovered by customs officers. Necessary documents have been drawn up regarding this incident.

Citizens are allowed to take out cash foreign currency equivalent to up to 100 million soums from the territory of Uzbekistan. This requires full compliance with customs rules and established procedures.