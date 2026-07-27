Father draws conclusions after facing liability

Alimony recovery is considered one of the most pressing areas in enforcement activities.

According to the court document in the proceedings of the Bostanliq district department of the Bureau, recovery of alimony was established from the debtor X.A. in favor of the claimant X.N. for the material support of their minor child.

During the enforcement proceedings, it was determined that the debtor X.A.'s alimony debt amounted to 11 million soums, and the court sentenced him to 15 days of administrative detention.

Despite being warned several times, the debtor delayed the alimony payments, resulting in an accumulated debt of 65 million soums.

He was also warned that if the alimony debt was not eliminated, the debtor would face criminal liability.

As a result of explanatory work carried out with the parties during the enforcement proceedings, the full amount of 65 million soums in alimony arrears was recovered from the debtor father in favor of the claimant.