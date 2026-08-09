$3,000 threat: another cyber-extortion case uncovered in the capital

A person who demanded a large sum of money from a 27-year-old woman in Tashkent, threatening to distribute her personal photos and videos, has been detained. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the suspect demanded US$3,000, threatening to disgrace the victim in front of her relatives.

Law enforcement agencies conducted an operation. The 31-year-old man was detained while receiving the money.

“I will show your photos and videos to your family”

The incident was uncovered after the 27-year-old citizen appealed to the internal affairs authorities.

According to the statement, the 31-year-old man demanded money in exchange for not distributing intimate photos and videos belonging to the victim.

He threatened to show the materials to her family members and disgrace her if she did not comply with his demand.

The amount demanded was $3,000.

Detained while receiving the money

Based on the complaint, law enforcement agencies planned an operation.

It was reported that the suspect was detained by оператив officers while receiving the agreed-upon payment.

Thus, the alleged scheme to obtain money through threats was stopped during the transfer of the money.

Criminal case opened

A criminal case has been opened in connection with the incident under Part 1 of Article 165 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Investigative proceedings are continuing.

At this stage, the individual has the status of a suspect. Under the general principle of legislation, no one may be considered guilty of committing a crime until a court verdict enters into legal force.

What should you do if you are blackmailed with intimate materials?

In such a situation, remaining silent out of fear or shame may allow the extortionist to continue applying pressure.

One of the most important steps is not to delete threatening messages, audio recordings, payment demands or other evidence. You can also contact the internal affairs authorities. The official contact information of the Ministry of Internal Affairs lists 102 as the call center number.

Threats to distribute personal materials can sometimes force a victim to make a quick decision under psychological pressure. For this reason, it is especially important to contact law enforcement agencies before handing over any money.

One complaint led to an operation

In this case as well, the investigation began after the victim filed a complaint.

The 31-year-old suspect demanded $3,000 but was detained while receiving the money. The circumstances of the incident will now receive a legal assessment during the investigation.

Even if someone's personal photo or video has fallen into another person's hands, this does not give them the right to use it as a means of threats or extortion.

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