Short-term rain and thunderstorms possible in Tashkent region

·48·Uzbekistan
Short-term rain and thunderstorms possible in Tashkent region

In Uzbekistan today, August 10, temperatures are expected to rise to high levels again. In some areas, thermometers are expected to reach 42 degrees. O‘zgidromet reported this.

According to the report, no precipitation is expected during the day in most parts of the country. However, short-term rain and thunderstorms are possible in some parts of Tashkent region in the afternoon.

Winds will blow at 7–12 m/s. Daytime temperatures will be around 35–40 degrees. In the northern, southern and desert regions, the heat may intensify further, reaching 41–42 degrees.

Hot weather is also expected in the capital. Short-term rain and thunderstorms are possible in Tashkent in the afternoon. Winds will blow at 5–10 m/s, while temperatures will reach 37–39 degrees.

Weather in mountainous areas will be somewhat cooler. Short-term rain and thunderstorms are possible in some areas. Winds in these regions will strengthen to 9–14 m/s, with temperatures ranging from 28 to 33 degrees.

UzbekistanTashkentUzhydromet
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