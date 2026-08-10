Viktor Gyökeres says Manchester City game is not just a friendly

·51·Sport
Viktor Gyökeres says Manchester City game is not just a friendly

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres firmly stated that he does not regard the upcoming Super Cup fixture as merely a pre-season friendly. According to Goal.com, the Sweden international said they would take to the pitch against Manchester City solely to win and show their serious intentions to the opposition. The clash is expected to be the teams’ first major test before the new season. Goal.com reports that.

Although this fixture, traditionally known as the season opener, is viewed by many as an insignificant match, Mikel Arteta’s players are highly motivated to win. According to Viktor Gyökeres, the team are taking the game seriously, and winning a trophy before the season begins would be important. He particularly stressed that an early trophy would give the players extra confidence.

Unexpected Cardiff venue and changes to the squad

The Football Association has confirmed that the 2026 Super Cup will be played at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium because of concert events at Wembley Stadium. Ahead of this important match, Arsenal strengthened their squad with Bruno Guimarães, who joined from Newcastle United for £75 million. Gyökeres praised his new teammate, noting that his quality and energy would be a major benefit to the team.

However, alongside their attacking options, the Londoners must also resolve some defensive issues. In their last two pre-season matches, Arsenal conceded three goals in each game. In particular, the 3–2 defeat by Borussia Dortmund exposed shortcomings in their defence.

Defensive errors and motivation ahead of the new season

After the match against Dortmund, Gyökeres admitted that the opposition’s approach had tested Arsenal’s defence. Borussia relied on man-marking, attacked actively and made runs in behind, providing the team with a valuable lesson. The Gunners must work seriously on goals conceded from set pieces and corners in particular.

Nevertheless, the atmosphere within the team and their hunger for victory remain high. When asked whether he could see the same fiery desire in Mikel Arteta’s eyes ahead of the new season, the striker gave a brief and direct answer: the motivation is even stronger. Arsenal are preparing to defend their status as champions with distinction.

ArsenalManchester CityViktor GyökeresSuper CupPremier League
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