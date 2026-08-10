Frank Lampard and John Terry Recall José Mourinho's Departure

Legendary Chelsea players Frank Lampard and John Terry, who left their mark on the club's successes in recent years, have revealed how emotionally devastating manager José Mourinho's departure from the London side in September 2007 was. A three-part documentary series about Mourinho, currently streaming on Netflix, provides a detailed account of the end of the Portuguese coach's first spell at Stamford Bridge and the internal conflicts that led to his dismissal. According to information published by Goal.com and other international sports outlets, the project features memories from the leaders of the club's golden era. As Goal.com reports.

Internal Conflicts at the Club and Mourinho's Farewell

It has emerged that the relationship between José Mourinho and the club's owner at the time, Roman Abramovich, had gradually deteriorated behind the scenes. The Portuguese coach, who had previously won numerous trophies with the team, was forced to leave his position because of disagreements with the club's leadership. Mourinho himself said that the disputes began because outsiders interfered in the club's internal structure.

Recalling the situation, Frank Lampard, one of the strongest midfielders of recent years, remembered the emotional moment when José Mourinho entered the dressing room and personally announced that he had been dismissed. According to Lampard, the news was an unexpected blow for the players, and even professional footballers were unable to hold back their emotions.

Describing the atmosphere at the time, Lampard said: I clearly remember him walking into the dressing room and telling us he had been sacked. I couldn't help thinking about how much this man had helped my career and how much I had enjoyed working with him. There were tears in the room, even though that is not something you normally see in a dressing room when a manager leaves, he admitted.

John Terry's Regret and the Match Against Rosenborg

John Terry, the team's defender and leader, also made no secret of his immense respect for José Mourinho and said he still felt guilty about the 1–1 draw against Rosenborg in the Champions League, which contributed to the manager's departure. He noted that conceding a goal after his mistake in that match may have sealed the coach's fate.

Terry expressed his emotions openly: I was prepared to walk off the pitch for him in a coffin. You could see grown men with tears running down their faces, not understanding what was happening. Even now, I think it was my fault. If I hadn't made that mistake in that match, would he have stayed for a few more years? Who knows? It is sad how it all ended.

The Distance Between the Club's Leadership and the Manager

In the documentary, José Mourinho himself also discussed how the club's internal dynamics had broken down. According to him, his relationship with Roman Abramovich was initially professional and limited in scope. Over time, however, outside agents, former players and other interested parties began to interfere in this triangle.

Mourinho said this had a negative impact on the team's internal atmosphere and undermined the foundations of its success. For Chelsea fans, that period is still remembered as one of the brightest chapters in the club's history, while the revelations from Lampard and Terry once again confirmed how strong the bond between the team and its manager had been.