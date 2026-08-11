Ronald Araujo Joins Liverpool from Barcelona and Calls Van Dijk His Role Model

·39·Sport
Ronald Araujo Joins Liverpool from Barcelona and Calls Van Dijk His Role Model

Ronald Araujo, a three-time La Liga champion with Barcelona who was recently appointed captain, will continue his career in the English Premier League. The defender has joined the Merseyside club, taking the next step in his career, and stressed that the team's experienced player Virgil van Dijk is one of his main sources of inspiration. Goal.com reports .

A New Team and Virgil van Dijk's Influence

According to Goal.com, the 27-year-old gave an interview to Liverpool's official website after signing a contract with the club. He spoke warmly about his new teammate and admitted that he had always looked up to the Dutch defender throughout his career.

“We all know what a great footballer Virgil is. He is a true role model and a reliable pillar for the team and for me personally,” said Araujo.

The Transfer and a Quick Decision

According to the defender, the transfer process moved very quickly. Once Liverpool's interest became clear, he did not hesitate for a second and immediately gave a positive response. After speaking with the sporting director and the coach, the footballer said he was delighted by the opportunity to join this great club.

“The transfer happened very quickly. I would like to thank Liverpool's management for that. I did not hesitate for a second about coming here,” added the Uruguayan footballer.

New Challenges in the English Premier League

Known for his speed, dominance in aerial duels and physical strength, Araujo believes his qualities are a perfect fit for the demands of English football. He stressed that he had long dreamed of playing in the Premier League, regarded as the most competitive league in the world.

The legendary atmosphere at Anfield also played an important role in his decision. The footballer said he was ready to gain experience with his new teammates both on and off the pitch and assured them that they would achieve great success together.

Ronald AraujoLiverpoolBarcelonaVirgil van DijkPremier League
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