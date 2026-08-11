Pakhtakor on the Road to Elite ACL: Clash Against Jordan's "Tricky" Club

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Pakhtakor on the Road to Elite ACL: Clash Against Jordan's "Tricky" Club

Today, August 11, Tashkent club Pakhtakor will face Jordan's Al Husayn in the play-off round of the newly formatted AFC Champions League Elite.

Ahead of the encounter between the two teams, the UzPFL press service presented interesting and concerning statistics regarding their head-to-head records and performances against clubs from the opposing country.

Al Husayn — a "tricky" opponent for Uzbek clubs

Looking at the statistics, Jordan's Al Husayn maintains a 100% success rate in matches against Uzbek clubs so far — 2 matches, 2 wins.

The Jordanian club competed against Nasaf Qarshi in the group stage of the 2024 AFC Champions League Two (ACL Two). In both legs of that encounter, Al Husayn secured identical 2-1 victories .

Pakhtakor's history against Jordanian clubs

The "Lions" have faced Jordanian clubs in Asian competitions only twice so far:

  • 2002 ACL match: In the match held in Tashkent, Pakhtakor convincingly defeated Jordan's Al Wehdat with a scoreline of 3-0 .

  • Return leg: In the away fixture, our representatives lost 1-3 .

Thus, Pakhtakor's statistics against Jordanian clubs consist of 1 win and 1 defeat .

Match time and refereeing crew

For your information, the central match of the Elite ACL qualifying round between Pakhtakor and Al Husayn will kick off today, August 11, at 20:00 Tashkent time .

This crucial encounter will be officiated by an experienced refereeing crew visiting fromSouth Korea.

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PakhtakorAl HusaynNasafAl Wehdat
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